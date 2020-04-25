Texas is suing to stop misleading robocallers promoting "Trump Care Health Plans,quot; during the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against LeadGen Sales and Marketing for initiating deceptive automated calls that fraudulently describe their alleged health insurance for COVID-19 testing and treatment as "Trump Care health plans,quot; .

The Texas Attorney General's Office said the calls violate the Texas No-Call Law and the Texas Deceptive Business Practices Act.

LeadGen is not sponsored or affiliated with the federal government, Paxton's office said in a press release.

Several of the misleading automatic calls made by LeadGen reached Texans who registered their phone number on the federal and / or Texas do-not-call lists.

“Situations like the current COVID-19 crisis often bring out the best in our communities; however, some scammers see the crisis as an opportunity to make a quick buck through dishonest and illegal practices, "said Attorney General Paxton." Automatic calls like those made by LeadGen are a blatant invasion of privacy and an attempt to trick callers, my office will continue to work diligently to stop those seeking to take advantage of Texans. "

Texans who believe they have found deceptive business practices or scams should call the Office of the Attorney General's complaint hotline at (800) 621-0508 or file a complaint online. For additional information on disaster scams, click here.

Read the lawsuit here.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources