Texas Expands Interactive Map of COVID-19 Test Site – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texas has expanded its interactive online map of COVID-19 test locations statewide to include mobile and walk-in locations, both public and private.

A search function allows Texans to locate evidence collection sites near them and includes important details such as contact information and hours of operation for each location.

"This mapping tool will help Texans locate evidence collection sites in their communities and is part of our commitment to expand COVID-19 testing throughout Texas," said Governor Abbott. "By using this map, Texans will have access to pertinent information on a variety of evidence collection options that will help meet the testing needs of communities throughout the Lone Star State."

More than 340 test collection sites are currently listed on the map and additional locations will be added as more sites are identified across the state.

Texans can submit updated information on a test collection site or suggest additional sites by completing an online form. DSHS and TDEM will verify the information and update the map accordingly.

