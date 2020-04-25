Texas Accuses America's Largest Egg Producer of Price Increase – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas attorney general accused the nation's largest egg producer of price increases during the coronavirus pandemic.

A lawsuit filed Thursday by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton alleges that Cal-Maine Foods increased the price of generic eggs by 300% even though the pandemic has not disrupted its supply chain, the Houston Chronicle reported. Texas is seeking more than $ 100,000 in damages.

Cal-Maine denies the allegations, saying its prices are based on independent market quotes.

"We have been consistent in our pricing practices, whether we sell with profit or loss," a spokesperson said in an email.

The Mississippi-based company has 42 egg production facilities in 15 states, primarily in the south.

After Governor Greg Abbott's declaration of a state of emergency in March, Texas residents rushed to stock up on food and supplies. Eggs, among other staples, were in such high demand that many stores imposed limits on the amount each customer could buy.

Cal-Maine's egg prices increased from about $ 1 per dozen to $ 3.44, according to Paxton's lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, that created huge profit potential for a company that controls nearly 20% of the nation's egg sales.

"He is simply charging more because he can," the lawsuit says. "Or, more specifically, because the pandemic caused an increase in market demand."

The Texas price increase fine is a fine of up to $ 10,000 per violation with another fine of up to $ 250,000 if the affected consumers are elderly.

Last month, Paxton sued a Houston-based company for allegedly illegally inflating mask and soap prices.