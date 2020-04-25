Texans coach Bill O & # 39; Brien loses his cool on live TV after the exchange fails

It's been a difficult month for Texans coach / general manager Bill O & # 39; Brien, who has struggled to contain the backlash that followed his exchange from wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona.

His experience in the 2020 NFL Draft appears to be an extension of his frustrations. He's sick of the world.

O & # 39; Brien could be seen screaming on the phone in his home office on the NFL Network broadcast before leaving the screen. His son Michael sat quietly next to him, not knowing what to do.

He was apparently angry at the Lions for withdrawing from a possible trade that would have brought Detroit to No. 90 and presumably gave Houston several elections later in the draft. The Texans, forced to make a quick decision, picked passer Jonathan Greenard at number 90.

The Texans struck a deal with Detroit for the 90th pick, but the Lions pulled out at the last minute and Bill O & # 39; Brien was furious. You could tell by his reaction on television. OLB Jonathan Greenard was selected with his selection. – John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 25, 2020

The Texans have focused on defense thus far in the draft, taking Greenard and defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with their top two picks.

Earlier in the offseason, Houston sent Hopkins to the Cardinals for draft pick and acquired Brandin Cooks through the trade and Randall Cobb through free agency.

O & # 39; Brien is gone 52-44 as NFL head coach.