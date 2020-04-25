Terrifying coronavirus study says we won't be eating in restaurants anytime soon – BGR

The new coronavirus can easily spread in a confined space such as a restaurant, new research shows.

By tracing the contacts of several COVID-19 patients in China, the researchers were able to determine that a single person was responsible for infecting two other families.

All three families were eating at a restaurant at the same time, spending at least 53 minutes nearby.

Social distancing measures are still in place in several countries around the world that have been working to "flatten the curve,quot; in recent weeks. Reducing the transmission rate of the new coronavirus is essential and is the only way to ensure that hospitals have time to treat serious cases while studying possible cures and vaccines. But some governments are already considering measures that would allow the population to return to a normal version. The restrictions will be loosened, but not all measures of social distancing will be lifted.

A second wave of COVID-19 is expected in the fall, and outbreaks can occur without warning even before that if specific guidelines are not followed. Rapid testing and contact tracking policies will have to be part of our lives in the coming weeks and months. Better personal hygiene, the use of face masks and some measures of social distancing will also be required. You will be advised or asked to avoid meetings for some time, so you can forget about sporting events or theaters. And if this new study is accurate, even going to your favorite restaurant may be out of the question in the near future.

We saw a variety of studies that showed that SARS-CoV-2 can travel far beyond the 3 to 6 feet (1-2 meters) that the WHO or CDC considers a safe distance, depending on who you ask. The investigation showed that the virus can travel up to 13 feet in a controlled environment such as a hospital ward where patients with COVID-19 are treated. Others studied the movement of the droplets that carry the virus and said that the smaller droplets could evaporate faster than hitting the ground or other surfaces, allowing the virus to float in aerosols in the air for a longer period.

Image Source: CDC

The image above comes from a study from China that tracked the infections of three families labeled A, B, and C who were sitting more than 3 feet (1 meter) away in a Chinese restaurant that was ventilated with air conditioning. The study, published on the CDC website, said Person A1 came from Wuhan to Guangzhou on January 24 and went to lunch with three family members at the restaurant.

Patient A1 experienced symptoms of COVID-19 that afternoon and went to a hospital. By February 5, a total of 9 other people identified in the image above were confirmed to have contracted the disease. The working hypothesis is that person A1 infected at least one person at each of the other tables through droplets that were carried by the flow of the air conditioning in the room:

Restaurant X is a 5-story, air-conditioned building with no windows. The dining room on the third floor occupies 145 m2; Each floor has its own air conditioning (Figure). The distance between each table is approximately 1m (3ft). Families A and B each sat for a 53 minute overlap period and Families A and C for a 73 minute overlap period. The air outlet and return air inlet for the central air conditioning were located on table C (Figure, (above)).

In total, there were 91 people in the building, including 83 people who had lunch on the third floor. Of these, only 10 became ill while 73 were quarantined after being identified as close contacts. Importantly, this study also shows why contact tracking is essential and how it is done correctly.

The main conclusion is that the virus can travel much more than 3 to 6 feet from what you hear in reports with the help of air conditioning, and that can be a major problem for any type of business involving large crowds of people. they are not wearing masks

The transmission of the virus in this outbreak cannot be explained only by the transmission of drops. The largest respiratory droplets (> 5 μm) remain in the air only for a short time and travel only short distances, generally <1 m (3 feet). The distances between patient A1 and persons at other tables, especially those at table C, were all >1 m (3 ft). However, a strong flow of air from the air conditioner could have spread droplets from table C to table A, then to table B, and then to table C (Figure).

If you go to a restaurant to eat, it is not possible to wear a face mask. The researchers say that measures such as monitoring the temperature, increasing the distance between the tables and improving ventilation can help prevent transmission. But additional research may be required to explain exactly how far tables should be placed and how air flow in air-conditioned rooms should be controlled.

Until you get back to your favorite restaurants, you can and should support him ordering food if they're still making deliveries during closing. It is perfectly safe to get food from restaurants.

Image Source: TANNEN MAURY / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock