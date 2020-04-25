Teddi Mellencamp believes that Lisa Vanderpump might be tuning in to RHOBH after her departure – Here's why!

It's been a while since Teddi Mellencamp has chatted with his former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Vanderpump! That said, despite not knowing that about her, she thinks the former cast member is tuning in to the show!

Teddi believes that LVP has good reasons to want to see this season and during a new interview for HollywoofLife, he explained among other things what they could be!

& # 39; Probably! Probably would be! I don't know, "she first replied when asked if she thought Lisa was seeing RHOBH to see what her former co-stars are saying about her and other things that happened to them after their dramatic departure.

As you probably know, before she finally left, Lisa was involved in a big scandal regarding adopting a dog on her dog Vanderpump that put her at odds with almost everyone else.

At some point, she was no longer filming any scenes with the other ladies, and eventually Lisa decided to leave rather than have to go through the constant conflicts any longer.

Although Lisa walked away from the show, she has still been quite expressive about it and other aspects of her life and career on social media.

‘I know she tweets a lot and not necessarily about the show, but who knows. Maybe not. It may be painful to see him, "Teddi continued to tell the media.

Today, the cast members seem to have finished the drama with Lisa and instead have focused on Denise Richards and Teddi has apparently not spoken to her in months.

‘We all talk just for a second. We all send text messages about our donations for the masks. Kyle texted us in a group and we all said we were in and that was the last time I really spoke to her, "she reported to fans.



