Tarrant County Reports 4 New Coronavirus Deaths, Totaling More Than 50 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Tarrant County health officials reported four new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday.

Deaths include:

A Fort Worth man in his 60s

A Fort Worth woman in her 70s

An Azle man in his 40s

A Grapevine woman in her 90s

So far, Tarrant County has seen 52 deaths from COVID-19 and 283 recoveries.

"These are difficult times for all of us, especially for families who have lost loved ones," said Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja. "We know that people are tired of staying home, but now is not the time to be complacent," he said.

Taneja urges residents to follow public health guidelines, which include:

Stay home as much as possible.

If it comes out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are away.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands without washing.

Avoid contact with sick people.

If you have difficulty breathing or persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299.