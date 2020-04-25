Tampa Mayor apologizes to Bucs' QB Tom Brady for expulsion from local park

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued a cheery apology to Tom Brady when he welcomed superstar quarterback and Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, who traded the New England Patriots for the Buccaneers through NFL free agency, was kicked out of a Tampa park amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the week.

The six-time Super Bowl champion was seen exercising Monday and Castor attempted to make peace in a letter to Brady and Gronkowski after former Patriots teammates met in Tampa.

MORE: Tom Brady jokes about accidental house invasion

"Dear Tom and Gronk, I want to personally welcome you both to Tampa! We are so excited to have you here in our beautiful city," Castor wrote in a letter posted on social media.

"You will quickly find that Tampa has a lot to offer. To start with, you can leave your winter clothes behind, all you need here are shorts and sunscreen. However, a popular misconception is that there are no seasons here in the State of the Sol, however, will find that we have endless summers, three or four cold days in winter, and of course allergy season.

"Tom, my apologies for the lack of communication when you arrived is not the best first impression. But given my police experience, I couldn't stop someone from investigating the sighting of a GOAT running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No harm, it's not lacking, and thanks for being a good sport. "

Castor also took time to discuss soccer with Gronkowski.

"We are very happy to have you here. While most people retire and come to Florida, you came out of retirement to follow our path. That shows the competitive mindset we are used to, while sticking to AARP by Same time,quot;. she wrote. "I look forward to increasing the use of the Gronk Spike!

"So let's get serious now, how can we help you win the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LV? Our goal is to be the first team to win a Super Bowl in our own backyard. We dream big and set the bar high. around here, most importantly, we do things. "