Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso talks about wealth and health: watch the video

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso created his own YouTube channel to which he has posted several helpful financial tips and more. The other day, David had the most interesting conversation with Von Scales.

Tamar shared the video on the Braxton Values ​​YouTube channel, and you can watch it below. David and Von Scales are talking about wealth and health.

This is what David was posting a while back to his IG account: & # 39; Join @vonscales and me today at 1 PM / PST (4 PM / EST) on IG Live for a candid, one-on-one chat on ways to maximize your wealth and how to protect your assets during this difficult time. The rich use these strategies, why can't you? #DavidAdefeso #Money # Dollars and sense # wealth ".

A follower said: ‘Hope Von saved her life. However, I really enjoyed the need to take notes. Peace and blessings, "and someone else posted this message:" I didn't know you from Nigeria. Well, very proud of my Nigerian people. "

Another commenter said: "David has also been teaching his fans everything about stocks and investments during the coronavirus."

A follower posted this: 'I can't wait any longer in the selection. I have been playing stocks since 2000 Home Depot was my first time because I was working there and I think I bought it at a discount, most of the employees who came when I did were investing I sold it in 2005 when I left. I used part of the money for my son's Catholic school and the rest in other companies. I think I left at a good time because I left Pre Super Walmart and Amazon etc. My son is now 22 years old, but maybe you can also talk about the B525 plans that people invest in for their children. I am going to send this to my son, he is still working during this because he is an ER RN. He's thinking 20 years from now too. "

