Taliban Increase Attacks Even As Coronavirus Spreads In Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban have returned to a total offensive on the battlefield, killing dozens of Afghan security forces every day, authorities say, even as US officials try to keep a peace deal alive to end the long war in Afghanistan.
Insurgents have ignored calls for a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons such as the rapidly spreading coronavirus. It threatens to overwhelm the country's weak health system and destroy an economy that already depends on foreign donations. They accuse the United States of failing to comply with its end of the agreement signed in February, which promised the release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners detained by the Afghan government in a matter of 10 days, as a prelude to direct talks between the two Afghan parties. in a ceasefire and shared power.
President Trump spoke by phone Wednesday with the emir of Qatar, where the Taliban negotiating team is located, about "the importance of the Taliban reducing violence and continuing discussions on the release of prisoners," the Casa said. Blanca. Mr. Trump's peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad and Gen. Austin S. Miller, commander-in-chief of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, also traveled to Qatar this month to meet with the Taliban.
There were no statements from the US side about what was discussed, but the Taliban said the talks had focused on "full implementation of the agreement, as well as the delay in the release of the prisoners." In the past, levels of violence have been an important part of the discussion when the American military commander has participated.
With the peace deal apparently stalled, insurgents have continued to exert their primary influence, increasing attacks across the country. Concern grows that if the urgency of a pandemic cannot bring the two Afghan sides closer together, the small momentum created for peace could evaporate, and the country could fall further into the bloodshed, with the United States continuing to withdraw its troops. and cutting funds.
The country had only 1,330 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday and 40 deaths. But the disorder and the lack of generalized tests, according to the country's Ministry of Health, just over 7,000 have been carried out, means that The true number could be much higher.
A senior Afghan official said insurgents had launched an average of about 50 attacks per day in the past two weeks, and government records show up to 100 attacks across the country in a few days. A western military officer said the average during that period was more than 70 attacks per day.
In that period, an average of 25 to 40 Afghan forces have been killed every day, according to two Afghan security officials. Government reports also show heavy casualties for the Taliban, in some days more than the death toll of Afghan security forces, but those figures could not be independently verified.
The only change in Taliban tactics appears to be that insurgents are not advertising every attack so strongly on their social media and online platforms. They have also stayed away from major bombings within cities.
In one of the latest gruesome attacks in the western province of Badghis, Taliban fighters began an assault Thursday night when an Afghan government militia unit was preparing food for a meal before fasting for the holy month of Ramadan. That attack killed at least 13 members of the militia, known as public uprisings, funded and supplied by the Afghan government.
"We did not think that the Taliban would attack on the eve of the first day of Ramadan," said Mubarak Shah Azizi, the unit's commander. “The food we had prepared was like this. We are busy with burials today. "
President Ashraf Ghani, caught An electoral dispute that the United States was hiding over its head by failing to acknowledge its victory, opposed the prisoner releases that the United States had signed on its behalf. Mr. Ghani finally accepted the releases, gradually and on his terms, only after US officials attended his inauguration of the second term.
Now, more than a month later, and even as Afghan officials acknowledge concern that a coronavirus outbreak will emerge in the country's jails, only a third of the 1,500 initial prisoners Ghani said would be released.
There was a brief period of hope to get the peace process back on track when a Taliban delegation visited Kabul this month for detailed talks with Afghan officials on the release of prisoners. But insurgents withdrew their delegation a week later, arguing that the Afghan government was not taking progress seriously.
Afghan officials said the Taliban demanded the release of 15 high-ranking commanders who had been behind major attacks, something officials said they would consider later in the process, but were unable to do at a time when the true intentions of the Taliban were clouded by the group's newspaper. violence.
Mr. Ghani, in his Thursday message for the start of Ramadan, reiterated a call for a ceasefire.
"The wish of the Afghan people and the government of the Taliban group is that in the current circumstances, where the coronavirus has spread throughout the country, accept our call for a ceasefire and peace in honor of the holy month," he said.
The Taliban, who question Mr. Ghani's honesty in peace efforts, are reluctant to abandon violence as their main lever of pressure on the government.
"At a time when the lives of thousands of prisoners are in danger due to the coronavirus and obstacles are being created in the path of the peace process and the full implementation of the agreement," said Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the group's negotiating team. , "Calling for a ceasefire is neither rational nor convincing."
Asadullah Timory contributed reports from Herat, Afghanistan and Fatima Faizi from Kabul.