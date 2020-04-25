Taliban Increase Attacks Even As Coronavirus Spreads In Afghanistan

Insurgents have ignored calls for a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons such as the rapidly spreading coronavirus. It threatens to overwhelm the country's weak health system and destroy an economy that already depends on foreign donations. They accuse the United States of failing to comply with its end of the agreement signed in February, which promised the release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners detained by the Afghan government in a matter of 10 days, as a prelude to direct talks between the two Afghan parties. in a ceasefire and shared power.