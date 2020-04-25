swiggy: Zomato, Swiggy See Rise In Food Orders After Early Drop: Report – Latest News

Amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), intent to shop at major food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy has gradually increased after witnessing a decline through the last week of March, according to a new report on Friday. .

The pandemic affected the scores of & # 39; Buzz & # 39; (Whether you've heard anything positive or negative about a brand in the past two weeks) from these brands, which started to decline when the outbreak first hit India in early March.

The survey, conducted by YouGov, an internet-based market research and data analysis firm, showed that between March 15 and April 16 this year, Zomato witnessed a weakening of the customer base of 46.3 at 41.7, while for Swiggy, the scores were from 48.8 to 42.4.

In order to address the building's paranoia about the virus, both Swiggy and Zomato offered services such as contactless delivery, provided the necessary security materials to their staff, and then ventured into delivering groceries and essential items.

The & # 39; Buzz & # 39; score for Zomato it experienced an increase from 47.5 to 50.6 between March 15 and April 16. During the same period, after an initial depression, Swiggy's scores stabilized, with a marginal increase from 50.6 to 51.0.

Even the impression (if you have a positive / negative impression of a brand), which was initially hit, recovered after the introduction of these measures, up to 1.5 and 2.1 points, respectively, for Zomato and Swiggy.

The survey also revealed that in mid-April, about two-thirds of urban Indians (64 percent) said they were very or quite afraid of contracting the coronavirus.

