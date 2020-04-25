Sutton Stracke blames RHOBH edition for his grim comments about Rihanna's Fenty brand after a backlash

The new cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shadowed Rihanna Fenty Fashion's label very soon after joining the reality TV show and, as you can imagine, that caught her a lot of attention! At the same time, it also brought him a lot of hatred since Rihanna has a huge fan base!

Now Sutton Stracke is addressing his previous comments and claiming that it was all a misunderstanding after the backlash he received.

It only took a few minutes after her first appearance on RHOBH to seemingly despise Rihanna's brand, but now Sutton is backing down!

As you may know, Sutton owns a boutique, so you'd like to think she knows a little bit about fashion.

With that said, she asked co-star Dorit Kemsley about the white corset dress she was wearing at the time, more exactly who had done it!

When Dorit replied that it was made by "Fenty,quot;, the newcomer misunderstood that it was "Fendi,quot; before Dorit corrected her and explained that it was Rihanna's luxury brand.

Then Sutton went on to give a bit of a shadow by saying that "if a celebrity has collaborated, I would care less." I mean, even if God came down and collaborated with Tom Ford in this dress, that doesn't interest me. "

Fans were pretty upset to hear what he had to say, but they also explained to the RHOBH star that Rihanna hadn't collaborated with anyone and that Fenty is, in fact, her own brand of which she is creative director!

Furthermore, its parent company, LVMH, is also Fendi's parent company, but also other big brands like Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and many others!

Now Sutton claims that the reason he seemed so grim towards Rihanna was the editing of the show.

She told People that what was lost was the first thing that passed through Dorit's mouth, which was: & # 39; I love your dress. Honestly, God and Tom Ford coming together would be a dream come true, because I love both of you equally. I wasn't referring to Dorit's dress. If I like something, I will like it because I like it. Not because God and Tom Ford teamed up to do it. "

‘It had nothing to do with Rihanna and LVMH. I love Rihanna. I have three teenage children here at the house, so that's not what he meant at all, "Sutton explained.



