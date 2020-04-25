sussanne khan khan | filmfare.com

Hrithik Roshan sure is a happy man these days. He is surrounded by all his loved ones, especially his wife Sussanne Khan, who recently moved with her ex-husband amid the coronavirus pandemic to become parents to their children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Occasionally, we've seen glimpses of the Roshan family enjoying every moment to the bottom, whether it's learning piano or celebrating each other's birthdays together … the family has been setting some real goals. And today, Sussanne turned to social media to share a beautiful live image of Hrithik and his children enjoying the scenic beauty standing on the balcony.

Along with the image, she quoted William Henry Davies and wrote: "What is this life, so full of care? We don't have time to stand up and look. There is no time to stand under the branches, and ask with love , about the 'why' and the 'how', so stop for a while and enjoy that look, take it … absorb while we all move … even if we don't & # 39; I don't know where. There is, this incredible thing called "Life,quot; … as the last challenge. Stay home, stay strong and cared for. Insertions taken from the poem. Leisure by William Henry Davies. #SHHH # stopandstare # the-philosophers #RyeRayRidz #designyourthoughts # summeroflockdown2020 #quarantivities #notestoself ps the application used for moving clouds is called Pixaloop ".

Well, the view simply brings a smile to our faces. What more does a family want, some laughs and laughs and these warm moments together!