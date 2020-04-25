Suspected suspect in serial home theft in San Mateo County arrested; May Have Stolen $ 2 Million in Property, Over 100 Firearms – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – A man described as a serial burglary suspect, who may have broken into 57 houses on the San Francisco peninsula and stolen $ 2 million in property, was arrested after an investigation of more than one year by seven San Mateo counties law enforcement agencies, officials announced.

Francisco Cruz-Ramírez, 20, who has lived in East Palo Alto and Modesto, is being held at the San Mateo County Jail on $ 5 million bail and charged with 57 counts of serious residential burglary.

Ten of the robberies occurred in neighborhoods around Belmont between December 2018 and May 2019, and police said it could be

connected to additional incidents in the city and remains under investigation.

Investigators said that most of the burglaries had the same method of entry: breaking glass sliding doors and then entering the house. At least five were burglaries of invasions of houses since the residents were inside the houses when Cruz-Ramírez allegedly broke into.

Thefts resulted in the theft of approximately $ 2 million in property, including more than 100 firearms.

A $ 5 million arrest warrant had been issued by a San Mateo Court judge. On April 15, a California Highway Patrol officer saw Cruz-Ramírez's vehicle in Modesto, prompting a lengthy chase, crash, and capture. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, but was able to flee.

He was promptly arrested and returned to San Mateo County.

The arrest came after an extensive investigation by detectives from Belmont, Foster City, Burlingame, San Mateo, San Bruno, South San Francisco, authorities said.