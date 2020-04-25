Survey shows 75% of people agree to stay-at-home orders, Los Angeles County publishes benchmarks to relax mandates – Up News Info Los Angeles

Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks has served generations of Angelenos, but owner Christina Vega had to close the doors of the restaurant, like many others, due to Safer at Home's orders to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"It is scary and I am concerned about my employees," she said.

But she is not the only one feeling anxious these days.

People have spoken out against the stay-at-home mandates, and some critics have questioned the veracity of White House advisers in the Coronavirus Task Force.

"I think it is a conspiracy to get rid of the current president," said Kurtis Bell, critic of the closings. "A lot of people don't like it."

But a new survey by the California Health Care Foundation and Ipsos found that 75% of respondents want stay-at-home orders to stay in place for as long as needed.

On Friday, Los Angeles County said the mandates can begin to relax if four benchmarks are met:

Hospitals maintain the ability to treat the sick and provide standard care;

Protections in place for the most vulnerable;

Ability to assess, isolate, and quarantine those who are ill; and

Physical distancing and infection control measures can be maintained.

And as the first heat wave of the season continues over the weekend, officials are concerned that people will rush to parks and recreational venues that remain closed, slowing progress toward recovery.

"If you stay home this weekend, our case number will decrease, and it will stop the spread of the virus and (we will) be able to start reopening the city sooner," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

But at Casa Vega, there was no rush to reopen the 64-year-old restaurant.

"I think the concern would be that if we open too soon, we find ourselves in a similar situation in a couple of months," Vega said.

On the national front, a recent poll by Fox News found that the majority of respondents support the government's mandates.