Surveillance cameras lead to arrest of I-80 shooting suspect – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN PABLO (Up News Info SF) – Hi-tech cameras installed along I-80 helped bring a suspect to the San Pablo police who allegedly followed a woman in her car and shot her vehicle on the highway on Wednesday.

Police received a ShotSpotter alert about gunshots detected on I-80 between El Portal Drive and San Pablo Dam Road early Wednesday morning.

"The frightened victim drove to the police department shortly thereafter and notified officers that her car had been shot," said San Pablo police.

Department said in a post on its Facebook page. "Officers learned that the victim had been chased by San Pablo by another vehicle before the highway shooting."

City surveillance cameras and license plate readers were used to identify the vehicle that was chasing the woman, and detectives used that information to determine a suspect, who was arrested in Richmond on Thursday.

The suspect, whose name and age have not been released, is in the Martinez county jail.