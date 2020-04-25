Stephen King will read from his latest release "If It Bleeds,quot; on April 17 on YouTube – Up News Info Tampa

Simon & Schuster, a sister company to ViacomCBS, announces the world premiere of a live read from If it bleeds by Stephen King tomorrow April 17 at 2 p.m. ET on YouTube . King will read a special selection from his new book before its publication on April 21, 2020.

Stephen King has published more than sixty books with worldwide recognition. Now # 1 New York Times The best-selling author and master of short fiction has written an extraordinary collection of four compelling new novels: "Mr. Harrigan's Phone, "" Chuck's Life, "" Rat" and "If it bleeds. "In the title story, favorite reader Holly Gibney (from Mr. Mercedes' trilogy and The foreigner) must face her fears, and possibly another stranger, this time alone.

If these stories showcase King's creative depths, they also show that certain themes endure. One of his great concerns is evil, and in If it bleedsThere are a lot of things imagined in the title story as "a big bird, all gray and icy,quot;. There is also the opposite of evil, which in King's fiction often manifests as friendship. In these stories, Holly Gibney is reminded that friendship not only affirms life but can save it.

Do not miss this unique opportunity to listen to the master narrator read If it bleeds April 17, 2 p.m. ET on the Simon & Schuster YouTube channel.