Statold Brothers' Harold Reid died of kidney failure

The founding member of the Grammy-winning group, The Statler Brothers, passed away at age 80 after a long and arduous battle with kidney disease.

Harold reid, singer of the Grammy-winning group Statler brothers, has died at the age of 80.

According to his nephew I must ReidThe gospel and country music star passed away after a long battle with kidney failure on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Staunton, Virginia.

"He is and always will be loved by his family, friends and millions of fans," says a statement on the band's website. "His singing, songwriting, and comedy made generations happy. He has taken a piece of our hearts with him."

The Statler Brothers started out as a gospel music group, before crossing into the country after meeting and traveling with Johnny Cash.

Some of his biggest hits included "Flowers on the Wall" from 1965 and "Bed of Rose & # 39; s" from 1970.

Reid was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. The group won three Grammy Awards, and was named Vocal Group of the Year nine times by the Country Music Association.

"He leaves behind a large and loving family and millions of fans who remember his antics on stage and television with smiles and appreciate his music that will live with the ages," added Debo.