Spoilers for the RHOA meeting: Kenya Moore brings' Receipts Exposing Nene Leakes' alleged adventure ', Eva Marcille solidifies her place, Yovanna Momplaisir claims that #Snakegate was a plot

The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual meeting was held on Thursday. Although there were concerns about how this meeting would work, rest assured that you will not be disappointed.

Blogger B. Scott, who had her own little fight with Nene Leakes when they published the note she wrote to Cynthia, poured all the tea on what happened during the 12 hours sitting – spoilers ahead.

Kenya Moore and Nene Leakes had the season's rivalry when they almost hit each other multiple times.

The word is that Kenya defended itself when it came to bringing down the Queen of Atlanta. As the Glee alumnus attacked Kenya's marriage and Marc Daly claiming it was a deal, Kenya pulled out some receipts.

Moore referred to Nene's alleged romance with a man named Rodney who works for the government. The man is rumored to be Nene's boyfriend for a time and is said to spend time with her when he comes to town to oversee one of his Swagg Boutique locations.

Exclusive: Virtual Meeting Tea from Season 12 of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39 ;; NeNe Leakes and Yovanna lied about & # 39; SnakeGate & # 39 ;, Kenya Moore exposed an alleged adventure, and Eva Marcille let NeNe have it https://t.co/nEuthbG8xS #RHOA – B. Scott (@lovebscott) April 24, 2020

Speaking of receipts, there are supposedly none when it comes to the season's first big story: the serpent door. Yovanna Momplaisir was said to be part of the conference call where she exposed Nene for using her to get attention. B. Scott reveals that Nene sent Yovanna a cease and desist to prevent her from spilling the beans.

This is not a surprise to those who have been aware of the latest CAU student antics.

Speaking of legal documents, Nene is said to have gone to her confused flesh with Kandi Burruss. He also explained why he hired high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom to handle his deals.

Eva Marcille and Nene also solved it. According to fan pages claiming to know more about the reunion, Eva solidified her place in the cast after Nene and Marlo Hampton called her for not having a story.

However, the model also had words with Porsha Williams, who was offended by her comment "Dennis with a bow,quot; on the baby Pilar.

While discussing the Porsha topic, Nene and the mother of one returned to their older sister / younger sister status.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Bailey is said to have straddled the fence while RHOA's girlfriend Tanya Sam had a little fight with Kenya.

Ad

According to Andy Cohen, the meeting will have three parts. A release date has yet to be announced.



Post views:

0 0