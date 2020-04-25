South Korea to track electronic quarantine switch wristbands – Latest News

South Korea, which begins next week, will place electronic bracelets on people who ignore domestic quarantine orders in their latest use of tracking technology to control their outbreak. Deputy Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said on Friday that those who refuse to wear the bands after breaking the quarantine will be sent to shelters where they will be asked to pay for accommodation.

Authorities said around 46,300 people are currently in quarantine. The number skyrocketed after the government began imposing 14-day quarantines on all passengers arriving from abroad on April 1 amid increasingly severe outbreaks in Europe and the United States.

Although quarantined people have been required to download a tracking app that alerts authorities if they leave their homes, some of them have been caught escaping by leaving their phones.

The wristbands will communicate with the phone's applications via Bluetooth and alert the authorities when people leave the house or try to remove the bands.