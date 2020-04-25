Solano County Extends Stay-Home Order Until May 17 – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – Public health officials in Solano County said Friday that their current home shelter order will be extended until mid-May to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the community.

An extension until May 17 was deemed necessary to slow down the spread of the virus, as well as to allow time for increased testing and to ensure that hospital and healthcare systems are not overwhelmed, according to a statement from the Department's administrator. of Health and Social Services of Solano County.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county of which 22 were active, 50 required hospitalization, and four resulted in death.

All nonessential gatherings, including bars, nightclubs, wineries, gyms, cinemas, nail and beauty salons, entertainment venues, and restaurants are required to remain closed until further notice, according to the county health directive.

More information is available at SolanoCounty.com/PublicHealth