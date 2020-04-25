Socially estranged Franciscans join Tony Bennett virtually to sing City by the Bay Anthem – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Amid the estrangement and isolation, people gathered for a few minutes on Saturday to sing "I Left My Heart in San Francisco,quot; and remember why they love the city by the bay.

San Francisco feels very different from the place where Tony Bennett began to sing lovingly in 1962.

"I never thought in a hundred years that I would walk Union Square and it would be so quiet," said Wayne Alexis.

At noon on Saturday, people started singing to show where their hearts still lie.

From professional singers to former mayors to legions on social media trapped in their homes, the city may have changed, but the song remained the same. Mark Robinson has sung in clubs across the city, but said this day's performance was for the books.

"I mean, I've had some weird concerts, but playing in an empty Union Square is right there," said Robinson.

A small but spaced crowd formed outside the Fairmont Hotel when its general manager directed a song next to the Tony Bennett statue. Former Mayor Willie Brown, who used to hit all the right notes as a politician, did his best with the old standard.

Union Square would normally be full of tourists, but now some of the world's most famous stores are quiet and empty. It's kind of baffling and that's what the break from today's song was all about.

"The idea is to uplift all of our spirits at this challenging and uncertain time for people to remember that San Francisco is truly an amazing and special place," said Karin Flood of the Union Square Business Improvement District.

And while it's true that the vitality of the city by the bay may be under wraps right now, the day will come when this place will again be open to welcome those who left their hearts here.

The city-wide Saturday song was started by San Francisco Chief of Protocol Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, and was intended to be a tribute to all healthcare workers and front-line staff working during the shelter-in-place.