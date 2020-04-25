Smartphone: 4 crore users may be without mobile phones in late May if curbs are not lifted: ICEA – Latest news

Approximately 4 billion mobile phone users in the country are expected to be without phones due to glitches and failures in late May if restrictions on the sale of phones and parts continue, an industry body said on Friday. Currently, it is estimated that more than 2.5 million mobile phone customers are using non-functional devices due to the lack of availability of components in the supply chain and the restriction on sales of new phones due to the blockade to contain the infection. by coronavirus, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) claimed.

The government has only allowed the sale of essential goods and services during the blockade that entered the fifth week. Telecommunications, internet, transmission and IT services operations are allowed, but not for mobile devices that are essential to access these services.

The ICEA, whose members include leading device manufacturers such as Apple, Foxconn and Xiaomi, said that on average roughly 2.5 million rupees are sold each month and that the active population of mobile phones is currently 85 million rupees.

"A very large proportion of these purchases are replacements. Also, even with much improved quality of phones and mobile devices, there is a breakdown of about 0.25 percent on a monthly basis. With the current mobile base at almost Rs 85 million, It is clear that almost 2.5 million people are suffering due to unavailability of new devices or the repair of their existing devices, "said ICEA.



The industry body has approached government authorities, including the Prime Minister, several times to include mobile phones in the list of essential products, as there may be life-threatening situations for many people without the devices.

"We have written to the government that these numbers will expand to almost Rs 4 million by the end of May. It is essential that sales of mobile devices take place online, and gradually through retail, as well as retail sales. service centers with home delivery facilities and collection must be declared as "essential services,quot; in addition to groceries and medicines, "said ICEA President Pankaj Mohindroo.

Some district administrations have made the government's coronavirus case-tracking app, Aarogya Setu, mandatory for those venturing out of their homes, making it a challenge for those without smartphones.

ICEA said that it has made a joint representation with the CAIT merchant corps before the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, the Secretary DPIIT and the Secretary MeitY (also currently president of the Empowered Group of Technology and Management Data) for allowing sales of mobile devices in the "essential services,quot; category.

The Ministry of Electronics and Informatics has recommended that the Home Office include mobile devices that include laptops on the essential products list, but the MHA has not yet accepted it.