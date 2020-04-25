Skype custom background: how to use a custom Zoom-like background in Skype

Like Zoom, Skype users can now download any image and set it as the background image while making a video call. So if you want it to look like you're calling from a funky place or from the office changing the background, follow our step-by-step guide:
Changing the background in Skype is a matter of few configuration changes in Skype, but before that, be sure to download the latest version of Skype from the app store or the corresponding website.
Also, download some high-quality landscape images from the Internet to use as your background.
How to change your background on SkypeMethod 1: During an ongoing call
Download and install Skype on your computer
During an ongoing call, click on the More menu
Click Choose Background Effect
Here, select add new image and load the downloaded background image
The background will be changed
Method 2: use Skype settings
Open Skype and click on the profile picture
Now go to Settings and then click on Audio & Video option
Here, choose a new background stored in local storage.