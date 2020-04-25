Skype custom background: how to use a custom Zoom-like background in Skype

Skype has been offering the ability to blur your background during a video call, and now the company has announced the extension of that feature that allows users to completely change their background. Yes, the feature sounds very similar to Zoom's virtual background and also has similar functionality.

Like Zoom, Skype users can now download any image and set it as the background image while making a video call. So if you want it to look like you're calling from a funky place or from the office changing the background, follow our step-by-step guide:

Changing the background in Skype is a matter of few configuration changes in Skype, but before that, be sure to download the latest version of Skype from the app store or the corresponding website.

Also, download some high-quality landscape images from the Internet to use as your background.

How to change your background on SkypeMethod 1: During an ongoing call



one) Download and install Skype on your computer



2) During an ongoing call, click on the More menu



3) Click Choose Background Effect



4) Here, select add new image and load the downloaded background image



5) The background will be changed





Method 2: use Skype settings





2) Open Skype and click on the profile picture



3) Now go to Settings and then click on Audio & Video option

