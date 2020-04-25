Sierra Canyon Senior BJ Boston focuses on family after Coronavirus Championship cuts Short Championship season – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The primary goal since the start of the season for the Sierra Canyon High School boys' basketball team at Chatsworth was to win an unprecedented third consecutive state title.

And, after a dramatic Open Division game finale at the California Inter-Scholastic Federation 2020 SoCal Championship, the team was exactly where they needed to be to realize their goal.

With just one win before closing the title, the coronavirus pandemic hit and the CIF canceled all remaining games.

"It was a big disappointment at first, not so much for me, but for older people," said coach Andre Chevalier. "They are not going to have a chance to return to the state."

Chevalier broke the news to the team via text message.

"That broke our hearts," said BJ Boston, a senior at Sierra Canyon High School. "Because, you know, we work really hard just for that game."

But with the school changed online and with no opportunity to compete, the guard who headed to the University of Kentucky in the fall said he was taking advantage of this moment to focus on what matters most.

"I'm really focusing on the family first, because I really don't have the time that I OR usually get with them," he said. "So I focus on them, then I do the school work, I keep up with my grades."

And while the Trailblazers didn't have a chance to finish what they started, Chevalier said he couldn't be prouder of what his team accomplished.

"I think every time you can win your last game you are a champion," he said.

Chevalier said that while the CIF will not officially recognize a state champion this year, he believes this group has left a lasting legacy.

"In the history of basketball in Los Angeles, this team will be known as the most followed team, the team with the most pressure," he said. “And although they took care of all that, they ended. Because of the way they were able to win it, I think historically, we've never seen it, and I don't know if we'll ever see it again. "

To honor the team, the school ordered rings for what they considered a championship season, complete with a C-19 engraving to remind players of the unique challenge for COVID-19 that ended its season prematurely.

