Sheriff: Father and Son Found Dead in Pierce County, Wisconsin – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities are investigating after finding two people dead in a western Wisconsin home on Friday morning.

According to Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove, the initial call came at 11:25 a.m. of Amory Tarr, 32, from rural River Falls, and claimed that her father, Craig Tarr, 60, had been shot.

Upon arriving at the 840th Avenue home in Clifton Township, officers found both individuals dead.

Authorities say there is no threat to the community at large. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is investigating the situation.

This is a developing situation. Stay with Up News Info.com for more information as it is available.