Shah Rukh Khan had once warned Aamir Khan not to work with Kajol

It seems that the recoil is not just limited to our images on Instagram and social networks in these days of quarantine, but that the recoil stories have also reached the Internet and left us amazed. An online portal seems to have rifled through its archives and pulled out some interesting information from the 1990s, when Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were on their way to super stardom.

According to this report, SRK and Kajol were working on Abbas-Mustan's hit thriller Baazigar. Aamir Khan, as an actor who always works with a talented crop of actors since then, wanted to know from his good friend SRK, what Kajol is like as an actress. But while we all know that SRK-Kajol are Bollywood's most iconic pair and best friends, even off-screen, SRK's response to Aamir Khan at the time was shocking. Apparently, King Khan told Aamir that she is very bad and will not be able to work with her.

What's more, even Kajol had similar feelings for Shah Rukh. She thought he was a grumpy actor. However, after SRK saw Baazigar's plight, his opinion of the actress changed and he sent Aamir Khan a message that she is brilliant. Gradually, even Kajol's demeanor changed towards the actor and their friendship blossomed on sets. That is an interesting story in show business.

While Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have worked on some of the biggest box office hits in Indian cinema from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayengey by Aditya Chopra, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by Karan Johar and Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham to Dilwale by Rohit Shetty. Aamir Khan and Kajol have worked only twice and paired against each other only once. While they first starred in Ishq but romantically opposite each other. His chemistry was explored at YRF's Fanaa. Kajol even landed Best Filmfare Actress in a Leading Role for the Film for her fabulous performance.