Senators goalkeeper Craig Anderson unsure future of NHL amid season hiatus

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a certain degree of uncertainty in athletes worldwide, but for those who were considering retiring at the end of this season, the situation raises even more questions. Craig Anderson is one of those players.

The Senators goalie, 38, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as long as that starts. Ottawa will not make the playoffs regardless of what happens in its last 11 games. Since the league had to drop out of the rest of the regular season as a different possibility, Anderson may have played his last game for the Senators or possibly in the NHL.

"I think we are at the point where we are now in an unprecedented area, where we are in times we never expected," he told reporters in a conference call this week, "so I am just rolling with this now and, already You know, let the chips fall where they can. As an individual, I hope we can get back to playing and finish the rest of the year, but it's out of my control. If it was something I did that screwed things up for me, it would be different, but I'm not too worried about that right now. "

Anderson is 11-17-2 with a 3.25 GAA save percentage and .902 for Ottawa this season. The team was 15th in the Eastern Conference when the season was suspended on March 12.

He said he hasn't spent much time thinking about what the future might hold.

"I haven't given much thought to future plans," he said. "I'm trying to stay in the moment as best I can, stay in the now, so to speak, and focus on what happens if we're going through now. The current season is what we're all focused on: Can we go back and end our season? So we'll cross the bridge when it comes to future plans in the future, but from now on I'm missing the game like crazy. I want to be on the ice, I want to be there competing with my teammates, so Right now I am inclined: I want to compete and continue doing what I love every day. "

If you've played your last game for the senators because of the pandemic, then some closure may have been stolen, but at least you will leave with fond memories of your time in Ottawa.

"There are definitely several games that come to mind," he said. "The best part of my time in Ottawa was the playoff races. We had a couple of great series, a couple of great games. Pittsburgh at home (in the 2017 Eastern Conference finals) was good, obviously our race to the Final conference there. Our fan base went absolutely electric and the dynamic playoff time was something we eagerly look forward to, and we're just as disappointed in ourselves as much as our fans disappointed us when we didn't. Make (the) playoffs. "

As for life after retirement, Anderson says it will likely involve another of his passions. He has raced stock cars in the Ottawa Valley in the past and sees motoring as a possible search.

"I've always been passionate about motorsports," he said. "It started with our family, my father and my brother and I, we like to be on the track, we like to hang out. It's our place to go and catch up. So there will definitely be a participation in motorsports at some point. "