See the transformations of these stars after getting DIY hair service during coronavirus quarantine

Staying home most of the time can be boring, which is why these celebrities resort to finding some home entertainment to kill time while in quarantine, and that includes a DIY hair change.

Looking at their social media accounts, some celebrities revealed that they decided to undergo a hair change. That included trying a new haircut and even dyeing her hair a bold color. Some others, meanwhile, received hairdressing service to make their appearance tidy because they stop visiting the hairdresser due to the blockage.

Check out these celebrities' DIY hair transformation during their self-isolation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Tallulah Willis Bruce Willisdaughter Tallulah willis he is currently in quarantine along with his dad, mom Demi Moore and sisters. Self-isolation apparently gave Tallulah the idea of ​​trying something new and that meant her famous father gave her a new look of hair. <br /> She shared a video of the actor shaving his head on his Instagram account. Although it might be a bold decision, Tallulah and others seemed to be satisfied with the results. He even earned the praise of his sisters. "God! You're beautiful. Look at her," someone was heard saying offscreen. Someone else said, "You look like Joan of Arc, friend!"

2. Hilary Duff Hilary Duff is saying goodbye to her characteristic blonde hair. The 32-year-old star, known for her blonde locks, stunned fans with vibrant hair color in commemoration of Easter 2020. <br /> During his self-isolation, the "Lizzie McGuire"Alum turned to her Instagram account to present her blue and green style, to everyone's liking. As if that wasn't enough, the" Why Not "singer also did a great hair transformation with her cut in a balloon. Yes. "He simply captioned the post.

3. Carson Daly Carson Daly He needed a haircut since his hair had "gone wild", to the point that it looked like "a wild tumbleweed" in the midst of quarantine to avoid the Coronavirus pandemic. However, since he couldn't get out, he was forced to give himself a much-needed cut and fans enjoyed images of the hilarious process. <br /> <br /> In an episode of "Today"Show, he enlisted A-listing stylist Chris Appleton to guide him on the phone on how to remove his hair. He also asked his 11-year-old son Jackson James to cut off the back of his head." "I'm trying to look at his work in the mirror and he's actually pretty good," he praised his new shaved head with his co-hosts, including Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin y Al Roker.

4. Kylie Jenner The apparently boring quarantine boredom Kylie Jenner Feeling Experimental While hidden in his luxurious Los Angeles mansion, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star used the lock as an opportunity to change her appearance. <br /> Fans used to see the TV star and the cosmetic mogul swinging black locks or colorful wigs. However, he gave fans a peek at his new long natural hair in a light honey blonde color. Showing it during an Instagram Live session with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, you could see one's mother shaking her natural hair "for the first time."

5. Armie Hammer Another celebrity who wanted to do hair experiments while in quarantine was an actor. Armie hammer. The "Call me by your name"Star unveiled a major hairstyle transformation that surprised many in her Instagram post on April 15. <br /> The 33-year-old man shared a selfie showing his Mohawk haircut. To accompany his drastic hairstyle change, he brushed off his handlebar mustache. As expected, her hair transformation confused her friends, although they seemed to approve of the new look. Actor Michael Chernus praised it, "Wow. Very 80 Legion of Doom / Road Warriors" while the actress Elizabeth Chambers chimed in, "Quarantine chic. With the accent 24/7 to match."

6. Camila Cabello While most celebrities were satisfied with the results of their hair transformation, this was not the case for Camila Cabello. The successful producer of "La Habana" experienced a hair change disaster at the hands of none other than her own mother Sinuhe Estrabao Cabello. The entire fiasco was hilariously documented in their Instagram stories. <br /> The clip showed her fresh out of the shower wearing only a white towel while her mother combed her wet hair. Feeling like her mother did a terrible job, Camila said, "My bangs aren't like that … short, longer, longer, shorter … and she just lined up that shit horizontally." The girlfriend of Shawn mendes He also revealed that his mother gave him "a pedicure this morning … made my foot bleed."

7. Jennifer Love Hewitt Jennifer loves Hewitt He was also in the mood to dare while in quarantine. The "9-1-1"The star decided to trade her normally brown hair for some hot pink highlights with a DIY hair treatment." The smile of a girl who has just made hot pink highlights at home because what else can I do now? So the actress wrote a selfie of her rocking her new hair. <br /> Fans loved the color with a comment: "YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL." Someone else added, "I love the color. You look absolutely amazing and your smile is life." Jennifer's bold decision also encouraged her followers to do the same with her hair while in isolation.

8. Val Chmerkovskiy Val Chmerkovskiy He chose to have a clean hairstyle while he was quarantined in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The "Dancing with the stars"Pro-dancer enlisted his wife Jenna Johnson to give her a hair change by getting rid of her curly hair. Jenna also cut off her facial hair, although she did not completely shave it. The couple made sure to document the process as it aired as the first episode of Val's Instagram television series titled "Untitled … with Jenna and Val." "I love my wife, so I let her cut my hair," he wrote in the caption. "Let us know what videos you would like to see from us while we are in quarantine!"

9. rose Pink He also made a drastic change in his appearance while in quarantine. The "Trouble" singer became her own stylist after choosing to kill time at the lockup at home by cutting herself with her husband's scissors, only to regret it later. "I was drinking a lot and I felt very brave and (my husband) Carey (Hart) had clippers in the bathroom … In my head I thought: 'It will go down very well … & # 39;" said the musician. who is known for her pixie hair said to her friend Ellen Degeneres of his failed job. When he realized it had gone wrong, it was too late. Noting that he felt he had "a mullet," he said it now seemed "Vikings"actor Alex Hogh Andersen, who plays the disabled character Ivar the Boneless on the show.

10. Ariana Grande We rarely see Ariana Grande She has fun in addition to her characteristic brown hair that was designed with her high and characteristic ponytail. However, being trapped at home in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak seemed to make the hit maker of "7 Rings" want to try something new. Ariana Grande revealed her curly locks. She treated her Twitter followers with a snap of her curly hair. "get a load to dis", so the artist from "Sweetener" captioned the image. Fans were absolutely living for it, as they called it "awesome" and their "favorite look".