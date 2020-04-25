Scouting report: Patriots draft pick Josh Uche, Michigan linebacker

College: Michigan

Height: 6 ft 1 Weight: 245 pounds

Overview

Known as a pass rushing specialist, Uche made a remarkable statistic while in college, with the vast majority of his tackles going as defeats or sacks. In 2018, he had 15 tackles and seven sacks. Last year, it was 35 tackles, with 8.5 as catches and 11.5 tackles for loss. He was named All-Big Ten of the second team and won the team award for defensive player of the year. In total, the three-year-old mailman appeared in 39 games in his Michigan career with nine starts.

Analysis

Uche is unique in that, for the most part, the Patriots prefer that many of their spiky boys be slightly longer and slimmer than most others in that position in the league. (Think of Willie McGinest at 6 feet 5 inches as the prototype.) Uche's impressive outburst and his ability to chase the quarterback could make him the exception to the rule. At the very least, it gives New England more edge depth as a compliment to the likes of John Simon, Chase Winovich, Deatrich Wise, and others.

New Patriots LB Josh Uche: "It's a good choice for me because I'm a hard worker and the Patriots work hard." – 30 – – Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) April 25, 2020

Certainly, your career arc will be worth noting: if you show an ability to drop into coverage with competition, you could consistently enter the field early in your career. But right now, the Michigan product estimates that he stood up at the NFL level this year as someone who could hear his name a third time and in other passing situations. If that goes well, you can assume that he will see his role grow in the future.

