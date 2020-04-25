Saudi Arabia abolished flogging as punishment for crime

Saudi Arabia has abolished flogging as punishment, the state human rights commission said on Saturday, calling it a "big step forward,quot; in the reform program launched by the king and his powerful son.
Court-ordered floggings in Saudi Arabia, sometimes spanning hundreds of lashes, have been condemned by human rights groups.
But human rights groups say major legal reforms overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have not diminished the crushing dissent of the conservative Islamic kingdom, including through the death penalty.
Other forms of corporal punishment, such as amputation for robbery or beheading for crimes of murder and terrorism, have not yet been banned, Reuters reported.
The state human rights commission said the latest reform, which was reported by Saudi media, including the pro-government newspaper Okaz, would ensure that more convicts were not sentenced to flogging.
"This decision guarantees that those convicted who have previously been sentenced to the scourge will receive fines or prison terms," said its president, Awad al-Awad.
Previously, courts had the power to order the flogging of convicts convicted of a variety of crimes, including extramarital sex, violation of peace, and murder.
In the future, judges who would have chosen flogging will have to choose between fines, prison terms or non-custodial alternatives, such as community service.
The abolition of flogging in Saudi Arabia comes just days after the kingdom's human rights record returned to the limelight after news of the death of an attack by imprisoned activist Abdullah al-Hamid, 69 .
Hamid was a founding member of the Saudi Arabian Civil and Political Rights Association and was sentenced to 11 years in prison in March 2013, activists said.
He was found guilty of multiple charges, including "breaking allegiance,quot; to the Saudi ruler, "inciting disorder,quot; and trying to alter state security, Amnesty International said.
Critics of Saudi Arabia's human rights record have escalated since King Salman named his crown prince Mohammed's crown prince and heir to the throne in June 2017.
The king has launched ambitious economic and social reforms, allowing women to conduct and organize sporting and entertainment events in the kingdom.
However, the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 and the mounting crackdown on dissidents in the country have overshadowed the prince's promise to modernize the economy and society.
Saudi authorities killed 184 people last year, according to figures released by Amnesty International on Tuesday.
"Saudi Arabia's increasing use of the death penalty, including as a weapon against political dissidents, is an alarming development," the human rights group said.