Sara Ali Khan | filmfare.com



Sara Ali Khan is known for her wit and sense of humor. Sara always posts cool stuff on her Instagram, be it her shayaris / poems or jokes or her favorite knock knock game. Last night he posted a video of her with younger brother Ibrahim playing knocking on the door. And Sara's jokes this time left the little brother speechless. Even though Ibrahim laughed, he can be seen saying "Shut up,quot; after Sara's second "Knock Knock,quot; joke.





In the video, the first joke says, "Knock knock … who's there? Tank. Tank who? You're welcome." We can see that Ibrahim did not receive the pun while Sara tries to explain "the thank you reference,quot;. The following video sees them saying: "Knock knock … who's there? Hawaii … Hawaii who? I'm fine thanks! "And this time, Ibrahim was speechless.

Sara captioned the post: “For now, we all live under a rock. All of us, the nerd, the athlete. Meanwhile, Ibrahim and his sister can tease. While we do our favorite Knock Knock #knockout.

On the job front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen at Love Aaj Kal and her next one is Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan.