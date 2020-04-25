Sanitizing Riff is the latest in many Trump science clashes

WASHINGTON – What President Donald Trump says and does often goes against conventional science. The coronavirus and the idea of ​​injecting disinfectants is only the most recent episode.

When a rare solar eclipse occurred in 2017, astronomers and eye doctors repeatedly warned people not to look directly at the sun without protection. The photos show that Trump did it anyway. Later he put on protective glasses.

For decades, scientists have rated climate change as a pressing problem, pointing to data, physics, and chemistry. Trump regularly called him a cheating until recently. He also claims that the noise from wind turbines, which he refers to as windmills, causes cancer, which is not accurate. He also claimed that exercise will deplete a body's finite amount of energy, while doctors tell people that exercise is critical to good health.

When Trump wanted to defend his warning that Alabama was threatened by Hurricane Dorian last year, he showed an official weather map that had been altered with a marker to extend the danger areas. Meteorologists from the Alabama National Weather Service were punished by the head of his agency when they issued tweets to reassure concerned residents that they were not in the path of the hurricane.

On Thursday, Trump raised the idea of ​​disinfectant injections to fight the coronavirus, which health officials warned would be dangerous. Later, the President claimed that he was being sarcastic, although the transcript of his comments suggests otherwise. Trump also suggested that ultraviolet light, even internal light, could be a possible preventative measure, contrary to scientific advice.

On Friday, when the number of recorded deaths in the United States exceeded the 50,000 mark, the Food and Drug Administration issued an alert about the dangers of using an antimalarial drug that Trump has repeatedly promoted for patients with coronavirus.

When asked what kind of grade he would give Trump in science, M. Granger Morgan, a professor of engineering and politics at Carnegie Mellon University who has advised the Democratic and Republican administrations, replied with a swift "F,quot;.

"When you start emitting things like that (injection), it is definitely a danger to the public because some people could do that," said physicist Steven Chu, a Nobel Prize winner, who was energy secretary in the Obama administration. "This is not science. This is something else."

"Our president certainly has great confidence in his beliefs," said Chu, chairman of the board of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world's largest general scientific society. "Scientists always test their beliefs all the time. That's part of the fabric of science. "

Trump appears to put science, medicine and controlled studies on an equal footing with rumors and anecdotes, said Sudip Parikh, a biochemist who is executive director of AAAS.

Mixing those two together when talking to the public is "terrible for communication," Parikh said. It confuses and confuses the public, he said.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said "Any suggestion that the President does not value scientific data or the important work of scientists during his time in office is blatantly false." Deere pointed to "data-driven,quot; decisions about the virus, such as limiting travel from highly infected areas, speeding up vaccine development, and issuing social distancing guidance to slow the spread of the virus.

Deere pointed out to Trump saying Thursday: "My administration has partnered with leading technology companies and scientific journals to create a database of 52,000 academic articles on the virus that can be analyzed by artificial intelligence."

Presidents of both parties often put politics before science, and Trump is not unusual there, Morgan said. But this administration has regularly contradicted science and doctors.

"We have seen daily statements that go against reality, and science is about physical reality," Morgan said. "Science matters,quot;.

Both Morgan and Chu said Thursday's ultraviolet and disinfectant comments could end up hurting people who don't listen to doctors. They pointed to a case in Arizona where a couple misinterpreted Trump's promotion of the antimalarial drug and the misuse of related chemicals; one of them died. Friday's FDA warning was issued due to reports of dangerous side effects and deaths from the use of antimalarial drugs in test treatments.

Gretchen Goldman, director of research for the Science and Democracy Center of the Union of Concerned Scientists, said the actions of Trump and his administration "have ignored science, science censored, science manipulated in all agencies."

"It's a different kind of beef than we've seen in past administrations," Goldman said. "This administration, there is a lot of disinterest and lack of respect for science and the process."

His defense group listed 130 "attacks on science,quot;.

Goldman published a survey this week in the peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS One, which she and her colleagues surveyed of 3,700 federal scientists. Half of them said that political interests prevent their agencies from making science-based decisions. One in five reported political interference or censorship of some kind, either by designated individuals at their own agency or at the White House.

Goldman said the survey, conducted in 2018 before the coronavirus outbreak, found that the highest level of scientists claiming White House interference was at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue, a conservative scholar, said that in politics, he and other conservatives like Trump's deregulation agenda, including the withdrawal of the United Nations' Paris climate deal. He noted the increase in NASA funding and his return to the lunar mission as pro-science, adding that the weather service is improving its forecast models.

But when it comes to communicating science, Trump "is a mess," Maue said. He's trying to be funny and hearty "and it doesn't work and the media is eating that alive." And I think it's fair. "

___

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Jennifer Farrar, and Monika Mathur contributed to this report.

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter: @Borenbears