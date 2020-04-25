San Francisco officials warn public to resist urge to break order to stay home – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Mayor London Breed warned on Friday that now is not the time to lose sight of our goal. She said the order to stay home from the city would likely take weeks, even a month.

There were many people resting and enjoying the sun in Dolores Park in the Mission on Friday night.

Despite the parking lots being closed and a sign urging people to stay away from the beach and stay home, Ocean Beach was not exactly empty.

The same story in the Presidio. This weekend, to create more open space for social distancing, the Presidio Trust will close certain roads to cars. He urged people not to drive to the Presidio to exercise outdoors, and only use it if you live nearby.

"What we don't want to see is on nice days like this and other days, the people who are in the communities, and because they have a mask, they still don't distance themselves socially from each other," said Raza.

To date, San Francisco has 1,340 positive cases of COVID-19. 22 people have died and the number of people in the ICU has increased.

"Will the public health order be extended? The probability of that happening is very likely, "he added.

The SFPD praised the public for not holding 420 outdoors on Monday and in public parks as is tradition, but still said that there are people and companies that continue to circumvent the order to stay home.

To date, the department has released 17 citations, admonished 73 people, and issued hundreds of informal warnings.

"If you're going to get in the car, take a long car trip, and hope to find parking to go to a closed beach, it's highly unlikely, and I want to encourage people to do their best during this difficult weekend where your temptation is greater, "said Governor Gavin Newsom.