San Francisco Court of Appeals reinstates California ammunition purchase background checks – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – An appeals court has reinstated a California law requiring background checks for people who buy ammunition, reversing a federal judge's decision to stop checks that he says violate the constitutional right to carry weapons.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Friday the state attorney general's request to suspend the judge's order.

"This means that the same restrictions that were previously in place regarding ammunition in California are back for the time being," the National Rifle Association said in a press release, which praised the judge's court order.

The law, which went into effect last July, requires Californians to pass a background check at the store before purchasing ammunition, which involves running buyers' names through a California Department of Justice database. that tracks legal arms purchases.

Gun rights activists complained about the law bureaucracy, and errors in the database unfairly limited legal purchases of ammunition.

Federal District Judge Roger T. Benítez in San Diego ruled in his favor, saying the law "defies common sense while unduly and severely burdening the Second Amendment rights of every responsible, gun-owning citizen who wishes to purchase legally ammunition. "

While intended to hold criminals' ammunition, it blocked sales to legitimate, law-abiding buyers about 16% of the time, Benítez wrote. Additionally, it ruled that the state ban on importing ammunition from outside California violates federal interstate commerce laws.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a court filing earlier this month that background checks prevented more than 750 people from illegally buying bullets from July 2019 to January 2020, not including those who didn't even try because they knew that were not eligible.

The law requires buyers who are already in the state's firearm background check database to pay a $ 1 fee each time they buy ammunition, while others can buy long-term licenses if they don't have certain convictions. criminal or mental health commitments.

It took less than five minutes on average to complete the background checks, according to submissions from state courts.

