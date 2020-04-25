Saint Paul man found shot to death Friday in Rodeo – Up News Info San Francisco

RODEO (Up News Info SF) – A 24-year-old San Pablo man was shot dead on Friday night in Rodeo and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office was looking for the man's killer Saturday night, a spokesman said. from the bailiff.

The deputies were called at 7:52 p.m. Friday at the 1000 block of Mariposa Avenue in the unincorporated community of Rodeo in western Contra Costa County, spokesman Jimmy Lee said.

They found a man, identified as Olajawon Walker, on the street with a gunshot wound. Paramedics treated Walker but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lee said.

The investigation into Walker's death is ongoing. Lee said that anyone with information on this case should contact the Sheriff's Office at (925) 646-2441. For any suggestions please email [email protected] or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voicemail.

