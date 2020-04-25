Safaree prepares to release new music on Monday

Safaree simply excited her fans and followers when she revealed that she is about to release new music in a couple of days, next Monday. Look at his ad that he shared on his social media account.

‘New music this Monday,quot; Stutter step "prod by @mintoplaydariddimdeh‼ ️ I need a dancer to do a dance of this! The winner receives a cash prize🔥‼ ️ Mixed and mastered by @ jordan.schultz.studio, & # 39; Safaree captioned his post.

Many fans jumped into the comments to praise what they've heard so far, and told Safaree that they can't wait for him to release some new songs.

One fan said, "I like this new style of music. It sounds refreshing."

Safaree also shared a video on her IG account with Erica Mena, which you can watch below.

‘Who are you in this situation? At least my wife didn't start this mess "Atlanta meets the Samuels,quot; Safaree captioned her funny video.

One follower believes that "Safaree's facial expressions when the drama is happening are funny lmao," and another follower agreed and said, "You made me weaken the facial expressions that we're giving."

A follower responded with the following to Safaree's question: "I am Erica with my man entertained by this ghetto disaster!" And another commenter pointed out: "@iamerica_mena facial expressions lmao have me dead,quot;, everything she was thinking was there. face. & # 39;

Someone else said: tú Definitely you. Just lying down with a drink and chicken wings and watching the chaos happen, "and another follower said they would definitely be Erica:" ERICA LMAO, she wanted to laugh Lowkey, it's her, she's me lmao. "

Safaree made some of her fans happy not long ago when she wanted to respond to something Casanova said in a video and posted a clip to her IG account for her fans and followers. This is the new OnlyFans page that you created not long ago.

Safaree announced to her followers that she cares about her pockets, and that's why the subscription is only $ 20!



