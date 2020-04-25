Rockies vs. Brewers at MLB The Show 20, April 25, 2020

With the start of the Major League Baseball season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, here at Up News Info we take a look at how the Rockies would fare in MLB The Show 20 on PlayStation 4. We will have a story for every game he had scheduled until real life baseball returns. Here's a look at the Rockies' virtual preseason preview. Entering Saturday's game, the Rockies were 18-7.

The Rockies will head to Game 2 of the series with German Marquez (3-1) on the mound. The Brewers will go with Freddy Peralta (0-1). The live broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. MOUNTAIN.

Mobile users, if they can't see the video, tap here.

