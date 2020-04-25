Riverside and San Bernardino counties report additional deaths; Ventura Reports New Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths attributed to the new coronavirus on Friday, while Ventura County reported new cases.

The county reported that 222 patients were hospitalized, 83 of whom were in intensive care units in the county. Riverside County health officials reported that 957 people had recovered from the disease.

As of Friday, the county had evaluated 36,082 people.

In San Bernardino, health officials reported an additional 58 cases and three more deaths, bringing the county total to 1,666 cases and 80 deaths.

As of Friday, 15,368 San Bernardino County residents have been screened for COVID-19.

Ventura County reported 11 new cases and no new deaths, with a total of 476 cases and 16 deaths across the county.

Of those 476 confirmed cases, 255 people have recovered from the disease and 25 were in the hospital with seven in intensive care units.

As of Friday, the county has evaluated 8,503 people.