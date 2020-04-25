"Right Price" Announcer George Gray Recovers After Multiple Heart Attacks – Up News Info

George Gray, the longtime announcer of The price is ok He is recovering after suffering three heart attacks earlier this week.

"George is recovering in the hospital and is in a good mood," his representative, Phil Viardo, told Up News Info on Saturday. "He even did a couple of pranks on the phone with me this morning."

"His wife is by his side and he is looking for a full recovery," added Viardo. "He thanks his friends and fans for the outpouring of love and support."

Gray, 53, was transported to the hospital after experiencing chest pain. He suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital. After the first heart attack, doctors inserted a stent to restore blood flow to one of his arteries. But the stent failed and Gray had a second heart attack. Then a second stent was inserted to increase her blood flow, but it also failed.

He suffered a third heart attack while on the operating table. Gray has been the announcer on The price is ok since 2011.

TMZ first reported the news of Gray's heart attacks.

