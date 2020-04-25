RHOA: Cynthia Bailey rumored to be moving to LA – Permanently!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta meeting that was filmed on Thursday addressed a variety of topics. Cynthia Bailey is rumored to be able to leave the franchise due to her upcoming wedding to Mike Hill.

The two have been maintaining a bi-coastal relationship for some years. Of course, the wedding will be filmed for the show during the upcoming season (depending on the post-quarantine weather if weddings are even allowed soon); However, sources say that after she is married, she will say goodbye to Atlanta.

RHOA viewers already know that both Mike and his daughter Noelle live in Los Angeles. He had a conversation with Eva Marcille during a recent episode in which he talked about Mike's new ventures and his desire to live with her full time.

‘I have this vision in my mind, but Mike has an opinion about everything. Not that it can be like this, put this on, walk around here, cut your hair like this; He is not that type. The program it's working on really well, so I don't think it's going anywhere. Right now, honestly, I spend most of my time in Los Angeles. "

She went on to say, "Mike's problem has always been, I don't want to get married and not be in the same house with my wife."

A source close to Cynthia claims that although she recently opened the Bailey Wine Cellar Winery, she has her sister to run the place for her. It doesn't have much in Atlanta tying to it except the show and Lake Bailey. Ultimately, you will choose your marriage over the show and you can always visit Lake Bailey.

So where does this leave your reality show career? As rumors of Cynthia's separation circulate, a popular RHOA fan page suggested that she join the Beverly Hills girls.

