Reopening of San Bernardino County Parks, Other Recreation Areas – Up News Info Los Angeles

CHINESE (CBSLA) – Starting Saturday, San Bernardino County is expected to open all county-operated parks, and will allow city and private parks, lakes, trails, and golf courses to open on a limited scale.

In doing so, however, officials ask the public to practice social distancing and wear face masks.

At 7 a.m., a line of cars already appeared in the Prado Regional Park with residents eager to enjoy the outdoors.

Permitted activities include hiking, biking, rock climbing, skateboarding, tennis, dog parks, and parking in parking lots for passive recreation.

Outdoor venues that remain prohibited include outdoor amphitheatres, public or community swimming beaches, swimming pools and spas, campgrounds or campgrounds, amusement or carnival parks, and outdoor conference centers.