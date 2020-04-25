Regina Hall and Kevin Hart give the Internet a much-needed laugh in a funny clip from BET's Covid-19 special

Regina Hall is proving to be an underrated comedy queen, but those who know her have long seen the potential going back to her previous roles.

He really shone last week as a co-host of BET's Covid-19 relief special. There were a lot of incredible moments and overall black excellence during the special, but there is a clip of Regina interacting with her co-host and friend Kevin Hart who has the points intanetz.

She should go without saying it now, but Regina is a naturally beautiful queen. But like the rest of us, the fight to maintain our beauty routines has been real!

Regina was not ready to show her beauty to the world, but Kevin helped Regina fight her insecurities so that she could finally show her face to the world.

It was the comment after that that made us "laugh,quot; in real life.

In the viral video for the special, Kevin calls Regina a "pretty girl," in an attempt to boost his confidence before saying how he really feels.

Thinking he was dumb, he completely roasted Regina's appearance while calling his wife, Eniko Hart. "You have to see Regina's head, I'm speechless," said Kevin Hart. "Whatever that thing is in the middle, it looks like she got stitches in the middle of her head."

Regina screams that she heard every word! "I heard you! I heard you!" She exclaimed.

Check out the hilarity below:

Clearly, it was to laugh, but during this time, it was very necessary! We can't wait to see what's next for these two!

