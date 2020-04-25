Home Entertainment Real Housewives Of Atlanta Reunion Show DRAMA !! (Warning – Spoilers)

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Reunion Show DRAMA !! (Warning – Spoilers)

Real Housewives of Atlanta held their annual reunion show on Thursday, and MTO News spoke to one of the Housewives, who spilled all the tea.

First of all, the star of the meeting was undoubtedly Nene. She brought the drama, and the other housewives brought her the drama. At one point in the meeting, she fought with everyone.

But Nene was not only fighting against the faded words. Before the reunion show began filming, MTO News learned that Nene had her attorney, Lisa Bloom, fire and desist from letters to housewives whom she thought would be belittled on television. In particular, Yovanna and Kandi Burress were beaten with the legal documents.

