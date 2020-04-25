Real Housewives Of Atlanta Reunion Show DRAMA !! (Warning – Spoilers)

Real Housewives of Atlanta held their annual reunion show on Thursday, and MTO News spoke to one of the Housewives, who spilled all the tea.

First of all, the star of the meeting was undoubtedly Nene. She brought the drama, and the other housewives brought her the drama. At one point in the meeting, she fought with everyone.

But Nene was not only fighting against the faded words. Before the reunion show began filming, MTO News learned that Nene had her attorney, Lisa Bloom, fire and desist from letters to housewives whom she thought would be belittled on television. In particular, Yovanna and Kandi Burress were beaten with the legal documents.

The meeting began with a confrontation of Nene by Yovanna. Yovanna claimed that there was never any audio recording of Cynthia speaking ill of anyone. She told Andy that she had made up the story with NeNe, to create a story. According to Yovanna, she hoped the false story would help her become a full-time housewife.

Kandi and Nene argued most of the night, about Nine hiring Lisa Bloom to pressure other housewives to remain silent.

But the fireworks took off between Kenya and Nene. Nene began to ruin Kenya's marriage to Marc. And Kenya struck back.

Kenya claimed that NeNe has a secret boyfriend. And Kenya spilled all the tea. According to Kenya, Nene's boyfriend is a man named Rodney, who lives in DC.

When Kenya spilled that information, it was too much for Nene. The 52-year-old beauty dropped the conference call and never went back to filming the meeting.