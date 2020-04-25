Read: Transcript of Kyle Dugger's introductory conference call on Patriots safety

With the 37th pick in the NFL 2020 Draft, the Patriots selected safety Kyle Dugger from Lenoir-Rhyne.

Shortly after the selection was announced Friday night, Dugger answered questions during an introductory conference call with journalists.

This is what he had to say:

Q: What was your reaction to being recruited? Did you have any sense that the Patriots were interested in you?

"My reaction is difficult to explain. But I would say that probably the closest thing would definitely be Christmas, I would say my first Christmas. I knew they were going to have an interest in me. I was talking to them a lot during this process, a lot with (Brian) Belichick, and I knew they were interested in me. ”

Q: You have been described as a versatile player who can play across the field. How would you describe your style of play?

"I would agree. I would say aggressive, smart style, high IQ. Definitely learning as the game unfolds, as well as from previous film studios throughout the week. I would definitely agree with that statement. "

Q: You obviously dominated at Division II level. What did the Senior Bowl do for you in terms of pairing you up with Division I boys and defending you?

“For me, it gave me the opportunity to consolidate what I already knew, that I could play at this level, and also the opportunity to play and learn from the coaching staff that was teaching me and learning things about myself while I can study the short week of movies. So it gave me an extra boost of confidence. "

Q: Did you get out of that saying, ‘Look, there you have it. Is that what I was talking about?

"Sure. I was definitely rubbing my hands in a,quot; I'm ready to keep getting better and I'm excited for the future and what I will be able to learn and how I will develop. "

Q: From your conversations with the Patriots coaching staff, what were the things they most wanted to know about you or ask?

“A lot of it was just how I learn as a person, my character, how I felt about the game, how I approach the game off the field and my personality, how I learn and how I see the game. Just a lot of things with character and IQ, how I approach the game of soccer. "

Q: Was there anything different in the way you were interviewed or the things you were asked about in relation to other teams?

“There were some differences in the way we conduct the meetings. It was definitely the way we talked about football, it was very detailed, and I definitely enjoyed it. So that was a big difference that I noticed. "

Q: How much would you say playing in a Division II school has shaped you? Did that process of going to high school without Division I offers put a chip in your shoulder that you can carry with you?

“As for a chip, yes. It has definitely become a mountain on my shoulders. It is definitely something that will be permanent. I will carry it throughout my career whenever I get a chance to play the game. But Division II football may be different in the way that the program was not created to produce NFL players. So many things, if I wanted to improve, I would have to take it into my own hands regarding my work ethic, the way I approached, how I saw myself in the film, how I criticized myself. I really had to go the extra mile and not just look at who I'm playing against, but compare it to what I was trying to get at. He definitely developed a lot of the work ethic and the things I do off the field, the way I watch the movie, the details I watch the movie with, how I teach myself, definitely developed the side for me. "

Q: What can Lenoir-Rhyne tell us and what does it mean to you to be the best player selected from that school?

"Lenoir-Rhyne is a small city, a small campus, but I would say that the support is very evident. Just being from there, being able to represent them in this situation is enormous and the fact that they gave me the opportunity to play soccer and compete in the game that I love. So it will definitely be a great honor to recognize them and do something they have never done before. "

Q: You played a lot of free security in college. Were most of the conversations about you playing free safety in the NFL or going down a little to the box?

“It was a good combination of both. Even more so going down to the box. However, there was a bit of talk about free security. But it was definitely a very good combination of both. "

Q: I think he had six punt returns for touchdowns during college. How comfortable are you in the role of clearance returner?

"I feel very comfortable going after my hands and coming back to catch the ball and receive and have the opportunity to change the game, apart from being on the defensive side of the ball." So I would say really comfortable. I played as a runner for the first 10 years of my football career, so I think it really stands out that I have a football idea when I come back to catch a punt. "

Q: I think some time was lost due to injury. How are you now?

"Yes, I wasted my time with one finger, but it's almost 100 percent. Mobility is there. Almost everything is back to normal, so things are really good."

Q: What do you know about Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung? What can you get out of their games and what does the opportunity to learn from men like that mean to you?

"To learn from guys like that, first of all, I know about their intelligence and their football IQ. I have seen them play for a long time and I know a lot about their versatility, how they can do anything you ask a DB in the football field. So being able to learn from guys who have played at such a high level and have done well for so long is a great honor. I will definitely be absorbing as much as I can from them and just making sure to listen to them, watch them and be on them like a hawk trying to collect as much of those guys as I can. "

Q: What does this day and this opportunity mean to you and your family?

"It is huge for me. It has definitely been a journey with many ups and downs. I spent a lot of time in high school and college that I did not see this day like now. It was not in sight like now. Just being able to represent my family and spend because of the adversities and coming from them, and being able to play for an organization like this is a great honor and a really inexplicable feeling. I'm still a little honestly surprised, but it's really huge for me. "

Q: How much do you feel your hard work has been worth?

“It just makes me love him so much more. The good and the bad, it was all worth it, without any light, going through times that can be described as dark times, just working through those. So it was definitely huge and I'm excited for the future, especially since I know I'm much hungrier right now and it's just going to be amazing. I really wanted this wrong. "

Q: What has your impression of the Patriots been over the years, other than joining the team right now and being a part of what some people think of rebuilding?

"My impression of the Patriots is that they are a great professional organization. They know how to win. They know the small details. They are detail oriented. They are all bought and they take it seriously. Everything beyond my control, I really do not have much to do. say about it. But what I do know about them is that they are professionals and they will discover what needs to be resolved and remain a great organization. "

Q: As a rookie over the age of 24 and probably more mature than others, do you feel like something you can be a part of and in the same way?

"Definitely. I can't really say I can compare, but it was a very similar situation several times throughout my college career where I can say that I learned a lot from things, from rebuilding and from having to do things the right way. different. So I definitely think it's helpful and the journey I had before this has been very helpful. "

Q: In the pre-draft process, did the Patriots discuss with you the ability of your special team, specifically as a kick and kick returner? Did they express that it is something they want you to do in your first year?

"We definitely discussed those things. I know for a fact that I have an important role in the special teams department when it comes to clearance if the opportunity arises. If I am given the opportunity, I will take it and that will be it. But, when it comes to special teams as a whole, I definitely know that I'm going to have a big role in that. They definitely told me about it. "

Q: What could you get out of playing at level D-II? Did you feel like you prepared enough for this type of jump here?

“For me, it was definitely the outside of the game, or basically the things you see that don't go on game day, that you don't see on game day: the movie studio, how you prepare, things like that is the best lesson for me, how to practice and things like that. So there were definitely a lot of positive things I could get out of playing at that level outside of the game and the actual preparation. ”

Q: What should we know about you beyond soccer? Can you tell us something about us that surprises us?

"Well, you may find out about this later, but I'm actually a lot dumber than I appear on the football stage. Other than that, I'm a pretty energetic guy. I take my job and the things I love seriously, but Other than that, I'm a pretty dumb and high-energy guy. That's really what I can really tell you probably don't know or probably won't get just talking to me once or something. "