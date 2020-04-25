Rasheeda Frost shows her blue hair in quarantine and fans love the new look

Rasheeda Frost is flaunting a new look during this quarantine. She is showing off her new blue bob, and her fans and followers are here for this. Check out the video he shared on his social media account below.

Qua #quarantine turned me blue 💙💙💙 😜 hair of @diamonddynastyvirginhair #bob #bluehair Ras ’Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘You are always balancing different colors and hairstyles and literally everyone from short, medium, long, colorful, wavy, straight, curly etc. THE ALL ROCKERS! You are so beautiful 💕🔥 and so peaceful. You are a great inspiration to work hard for what you want, fight for what you love despite strangers, and be an amazing mom too. Thank you very much for your uniqueness and I pray that God will bless you and your family with all that you have always hoped for. "

Another follower said: ‘I LOVE that color in you. And you're rock & # 39; on that bob & # 39 ;, and a commenter posted this message: "@rasheeda, you can wear hair of any color and be a bomb."

Someone else said, "You are beautiful inside and out, keep up the good work," and one commenter wrote, "Aww mom, you look like watery eyes." We all love you.

Another follower said, "All the color will look very nice to you."

A commenter posted this message: ‘I have never worn a wig or weave, BUT the way this hair looks definitely needs something. #StayHome #lordhavemercy ".

Someone else said, "You are my role model … you always rock your hair … sometimes I wish you were my mother." I want to be like you someday … … happy family … successful life … good friends … and only me peaceful. "

Not too long ago, Rasheeda and her husband, Kirk Frost, shared a video on social media in which they address the fact that Atlanta is opening up. Rasheeda doesn't seem overly confident, and she told fans that she smells a setup.



