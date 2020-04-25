Rasheeda Frost has a message for fans about the masks, but receives a backlash

Rasheeda Frost recently shared a message for her fans and IG supporters about wearing masks, but received a backlash from many people. Check out Rasheeda's message below.

‘Follow @ KN95ProtectionMasks‼ ️CDC urges all Americans to wear KN95 skins due to Covid-19 outbreak‼ ️ Prevention is better than cure! Use @ KN95ProtectionMasks when you leave home‼ ️ Follow @ KN95ProtectionMasks to get your FREE mask‼ ️Worldwide shipping 🌍Available at www. KN95ProtectionMask. Com (Bulk supplies available for businesses needing masks) # kn95protectionmask, & # 39; Rasheeda captioned his post.

Someone commented: ‘exactly they are supposed to be for medical professionals. "Celebrities,quot; as always use their platform to spread false information "and another follower said," Don't buy! I bought 100 and still haven't received my order. "

More people seemed really upset after Rasheeda shared this message and accused the Boss Lady of simply wanting to get her cash for the ad.

Another follower said: ‘Kn95 is the Chinese standard … you want the N95. I wouldn't buy from here. "

Someone else posted this: ‘This is misleading, they are not,quot; free "! You must buy one to get one for free Deseo I wish the ad posts tell the EXACT truth! Maybe she didn't know, but a simple checkup before advertising for a company / person would help. "Yw,quot;.

A follower said: Tal Maybe you should do some research before posting bs to your followers! Don't buy that damn mask. "

Someone else skipped the comments and said: ‘Incorrect. N95 masks are those made for the USA. USA KN95 masks do not meet federal COVID-19 "standards.

Previously, Rasheeda showed a new look during this quarantine. She is showing off her new blue bob, and her fans and followers are here for this. You should see the video he shared on his social media account.

Ad

Fans loved her new look and made sure to praise her in the comments.



Post views:

0 0