R,amp;B singer Tinashe posts an explicit photo of herself online!

R,amp;B singer Tinashe is making the biggest omg on Instagram today. MTO News learned that Tinashe posted a very explicit image of herself on social media this morning.

And it's working, it's gone viral.

The image has already garnered more than 200,000 likes on its page. And more than 5,000,000 likes on Instagram.

Here is the picture:

Tinashe, real name Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, is a singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer and actress.

Tinashe moved to Los Angeles as a child to pursue a career in entertainment. Her notable roles included as a motion capture model in the animated film The Polar Express (2004), Robin Wheeler in the television series Cartoon Network Out of Jimmy & # 39; s Head (2007-2008), and a recurring role in the CBS series Two and a Half Men (2008–2009).

Tinahse then turned to her singing talent. Her first single, "2 On," peaked at number one on the rhythm rhythm playlist, and peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut studio album, Aquarius (2014), was recognized by critics of Music as one of the "most solid,quot; debuts by a new female artist in years. The album earned its nominations for Soul Train and BET Awards.

Tinashe's second studio album Nightride (2016) peaked at number 8 on the Top R & B / Hip-Hop album chart in the US. USA His third studio album Joyride (2018) peaked at number 58 on the Billboard 200 chart and peaked at number 6 on the UK R,amp;B album chart.