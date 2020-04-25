Ramadan around the world: Pakistan, India, Indonesia, United States, Egypt

By
BEIRUT, Lebanon – Expanding banquets that brought together crowds of family members have been reduced to modest meals for the immediate family. The imams who led prayers in crowded mosques have been addressed to the faithful by Zoom. And orders to stay home and patterns of social estrangement have undermined the nightly glee of cities with large Muslim populations, from Cairo to Jakarta and Dearborn, Mich.
For the 1.8 billion Muslims in the world, the holy month of Ramadan is a spiritual and social high point, a time to gather with friends and family, and to focus on fasting, prayer, and the scriptures.
But the coronavirus pandemic is transforming this Ramadan around the world, cleaning mosques, canceling community prayers, and forcing families to replace physical gatherings with virtual ones.
Ramadan, which most Muslims began to observe on Friday or Saturday, is the month in which Muslims believe that God revealed the Koran to the prophet Muhammad. Fasting from dawn to dusk for those who can during this month is one of the five pillars of Islam.
But the coronavirus has added danger to many of the ways in which Muslims have observed Ramadan for generations, forcing modifications.
Some mosques, where men and women normally pray shoulder to shoulder and crowds spill out onto the streets, have made efforts to space the faithful to avoid contagion. Others, from Paris to Brooklyn and Mecca, to which all Muslims pray, have closed their doors entirely.
The rigors of fasting have given rise to a series of social customs. Families stay up all night or wake up before dawn to eat. Breaking the fast and the evening meals that follow are opportunities to gather with family, entertain guests, and, for the wealthy, give charity by offering free street banquet meals to the poor.
But for many, this will be a Ramadan like no other, observed more at home than in the mosque, more online than in person, and amid greater uncertainty about the future.