Rachel Skarsten playing Alice in "Batwoman,quot;: "I have the best character, she's so crazy,quot; – Up News Info

Rachel Skarsten stars Batwoman on The CW as Alice, Batwoman's biggest antagonist. This Sunday April 26 at 8 / 7c Batwoman He returns with a whole new episode that puts Alice in a whole new world, literally, while locked up in the Gotham City home for the criminally insane Arkham Asylum.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss spoke to Skarsten about this week's episode and his deep love for all things caped crusader related.

MW: Hi Rachel, new episode of Batwoman Coming this weekend and I'm curious to know if you were a fan of Batwoman and the entire Batman universe growing up, was that what led you to be part of the show?

RS: It was not a yesatwoman fan per se. I was a huge Batman fanatic. I think that's the only time I passed out when I met a celebrity was when I met Adam West. yesbecause as a little girl Adam West Batman was everything. I got up early to see the replays, me I had Batman pajamas, me I still have my Batmobile in the box of my car; I was obsessed with Batman.

Wwhen I was 16 years old, ME did a show called Birds of pking. I feel like Batman has followed me through my life. I don't know how intentional it was Batwoman, but I think it was definitely meant to be.

MW: Wwhat was that moment I like the first time you saw a script and just said the word "Bat?" reif you lose your mind?

RS: I think when me i really lost my mind, was when we were filming. Aat present, I wasn't even filming that day. It was just in the art gallery in downtown Vancouver and it was close to the hotel where we were staying at the pilot.. I was actually walking to a store and they had all the trucks, the lights and the yesin signal. i was like, ‘Oh my GodI am in this show.’ meReally hit me so. That it was great.

MW: That's great. northnow that you're in the Show, part of the universe, hHow fun it is to play a character like Alice! who’S single a total wildcard?

RS: me sensation, and this is not a shadow for the other characters, but me I really feel like I got the best character. I love alice. She's very… there is a real human side to it and that's why it's deeply rooted in what I think is important. She is so crazy and out there all the type of facial expressions. Me mother would do be like, ‘Don't roll your eyes to people. ’ northnow it's for my benefit. I can use all the weapons in me aarmory. meit's great.

MW: you you can only unlearn everything your mother taught you basically growing up.

RS: [Laughter] Totally.

MW: TThe episode of his week is titled "The Narrow mescape. " Cand tell us about what we are going to see in the next chapter of the program?

RS: This episode It was very funny. That for me it's a really fun chapter for Alice because it's in Arkham. Which Yes you know something about the Batman universe, is this notorious prison for crazy criminals. I really like her because we see her crashing into all these villains in the universe and I think any comic book fan will be so excited to see some of the people that she Satisfies there. meIt is also interesting to see how she try to be in a completely different environment. So isne that is not under your control in the way that you are out of Arkham It was. That it was so much fun to do.

MW: ANDeah for me that's one of the coolest things in all the superhero universes is when the characters come together, and you see how they interact with each other. Thats a slim uniqueSun why many other shows don't have that.

RS: northor, are especially for a character like Alice because she has interacted with many other characters on the show. Aside of Batwoman thEagle kind of civilians and they really don't match his level of insanity, his special level of madness. But then you find her in Arkham and there are people who really get over it. meIt is an interesting place for Alice and it was so much fun for me to make scenes with these other actors who were taking him so far. TO play outside of that, me he had a lot of fun.

MW: ANDyou were Really the subject in a scene for once.

RS: I was. I was calm friend. I was just with my butterfly kniyou see Relaxed outside.

MW: We I toucheded in that a little earlier but with everything that is happening in the world now, What does it mean to you to be in this? show and pprovide people with an outlet, An escape, and get some entertainment?

RS: TThat's a lovely question and I've seen a lot of things about when the world is in this circumstance how people turn to artists.. me feel that it is a great responsibility of an artist to be with people in dark times and to reflect how they feel or elevate their spirits. JIt's an honor to be on the show that people enjoy and to be a part of making them smile even for an hour is an honor. Really and truly

MW: And the last question for you today, Paul Wesley directed this episode, can you talk about what that experience was like??

RS: Paul was in The Vampire Diaries. I think I was the only person in the universe who didn't see The Vampire Diaries. Of course, I knew who it was but it's always interesting to meet someone like that to bebecause you think you know what to expect but you don't at the same time. He totally exceeded even my highest expectations. HYou are so charming, so beautiful creative. He was an actor, then he approaches directing from the perspective of such an actor. I completely, fully enjoyed. I can't say enough good things about Paul. Hhow much time do you have? [laughs]

MW: A little more minutes.

RS: Awell well Paul too … northor, I really, really loved working with him. It was one of the episodes I wish I had been there all day..

MW: Impressive, I can't wait to see how that translates on Sunday night. Thank you so much for taking the time to talk to me today and all the best!

RS: Thanks Matt! Equally!

